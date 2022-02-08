MBC Donates Food Items to Flood Victims

By Lydia Maganga

Blantyre, Mana: Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has donated assorted food items to households affected by the Cyclone Storm Ana induced floods in Chikwawa District as part of their corporate and social responsibility.

MBC Director General, George Kasakula said the donation was an MBC staff-driven initiative where they agreed to donate to the affected people.

“When we talked to our usual partners about our plans to make the donation, they were forthcoming, they helped us with essential items like Salima Sugar Company, Bakhresa and hampers from SunGold,” he said.

Kasakula said the problem was bigger than people may think and that there was need for organisations to come in and assist the affected households.

He added that seeing that information needs to spread as far as possible, they have taken K 8 million which was remaining from their budget of corporate social responsibility and gave it to DoDMA so that they work with MBC and develop messages about the disasters.

Chairperson of Chikwawa District Civil Protection Committee, Howard Sosola thanked MBC for the timely support, saying this was the first donation in the area since the floods hit.

He called on other organisations to follow suit so that they relieve the people of some of the problems they are facing by providing them with essential food items.

Group Village Head Chikutileni commended MBC for considering his subjects at a time when they felt abandoned compared to other camps which have received assistance before.

“All other camps have been receiving donations and Bwabwali Camp we have been left destitute such that our village had to go to the other camps to receive some of the food items our colleagues have been receiving,” he claimed.

Chikutileni asked MBC to spread the word about people’s plight in the district, citing tents for temporary shelter as one of the basic needs.

Some of the items donated included, sugar, salt, laundry soap and maize flour.