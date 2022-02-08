Malawi Red Cross Society Donates to Nsanje Flood Survivors

By Robert Nayeja

Nsanje, February 8, Mana: Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Tuesday donated various non-food items to flood survivors in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nyachikadza at Bitilinyu Camp who were displaced by the effects of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

The support comes after President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera declared the state of national disaster in some parts of the southern region on January 27, 2022 after Cyclone Storm Ana devastation.

MRCS 2022 Floods Operations Manager, Cecelia Banda said the organization decided to support 480 households at Bitilinyu Camp because the organization has noted the devastation caused by Cyclone Ana in the district.

“We are mandated by government to assist people before disasters strike in an effort to reduce their risk and mitigation of disasters as well as responding to such natural occurrences,” she said.

Banda added MRCS has provided various support in other districts apart from Nsanje.

“We have provided similar support in Chikwawa, Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo and Nsanje. The whole exercise will cost K220 million,” she disclosed.

Among others, the organization has supported flood survivors with sleeping mats, face masks, buckets, mosquito nets, blankets and bathing soap.

The support included tarpaulins, tents, and aqua tabs.

Nsanje District Council Risk Reduction and Rehabilitation Officer, Blessings Kamtema said the district appreciates MRCS’s gesture.

He said disaster response needs collective action and that the council needs anyone to join efforts in supporting the flood survivors.

“We need everyone who has capacity to come and support based on our needs,” Kamtema added.

Over 17, 000 people have been affected by Cyclone Storm Ana in the Shire Valley district of Nsanje.