Janet Jackson documentary coming to Mnet

JACKSON

Acclaimed documentary, ‘Janet Jackson’ will debut on Mnet with a four-part documentary, premiering Thursday, 17 February, 21.30CAT – M-Net channel 102, exclusive to DStv. Episodes will be available on DStv Catch Up an hour after its broadcast. Don’t let load shedding get you down, watch anytime, anywhere using the DStv app (available for download on iOS and Android).

“M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent. It’s a never seen before all-encompassing coverage on her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by story.” says Jan du Plessis Channel Director: M-Net Channels.

Upon the 40th anniversary of her first album, this will be the definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history. Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

The four-hour documentary event joins Janet as she travels back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to see where her incredible journey began. Speaking like never-before, Janet discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.