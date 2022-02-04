Don’t Give MANEB Power to Define You, Ex-Police Chief Lot Dzonzi

I am your brother in Christ, Lot Dzonzi.

While I join everybody in congratulating those who have passed MSCE, I want to address those who have not.

In the first place I want to assure you of God’s love for you. He has not abandoned you.

Secondly, I want to say to you, the results of the examinations do not define who you are.

You are not a failure. You are God’s loved child, special in His sight and with a wonderful future ahead.

A wonderful future how when I have failed, you might ask? This is but an event and not a definition of who you are. Failure is not falling down my dear brother and sister, failure is remaining on the ground once fallen.

As for you, you have a chance of picking yourself up and run again.

I am talking from experience, in 1973 I wrote Standard 8 examinations, I wrote again in 1974, 1975, and 1976.

It was only in 1976 that I was selected to Secondary School. I later went to University, I have both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree.

So, my brother and sister, making a mistake is not a mistake, but not learning from the mistake is the mistake. Reflect on what went wrong for you to get the results you got, learn the lessons.

This evening go to your parents or guardian, tell them you have carefully reflected on what has happened and you desire to get a second chance and promise them that you will do better this time round( and with Jesus, you and Him are good and strong enough to make it)

Go back to school now before they close the registration for the 2022 exams.

I am also aware of some people who even took a decision to go back to Form three so as to gather better strength.

The best long jumpers in the world go backwards the longest distance for them to gather momentum so as to cover the longest distance. The future is still bright for you.

You know what? Winners in life never quit. Quitters never win. Don’t give up, never think about it, never ever give up.

I see you at the top in a few years. I told you I repeated standard 8 four times, later went to secondary school and University. I worked in government, ended up being Inspector General of Police and then Deputy Ambassador of Malawi to the United Nations.

Does it matter that I was in Standard 8 for four years. Get a perspective, if you go back and repeat, in ten years’ time it will not matter that you failed. Don’t give MANEB the power to define who you are.

You are not a failure. You a child of God, you are above circumstances and not below, you are ahead of them and not tailing them.

Rise up Child of God and pursue your destiny with determination, drive, focus, and unfailing trust on God. Go back to school, be both attentive and inquisitive in class, burn the midnight lamp in study, shade off unnecessary entanglements.

