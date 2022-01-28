NBM plc draws first winners in ‘Kwathu Pa Mo’ promotion

MHC official Kondwani Nyirenda draws a winner as NBM staff look on

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has announced first winners of the ‘Kwathu Pa Mo’ promotion which encourages Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) tenants to pay their rentals and other fees through the bank’s premier mobile banking platform, the Mo626 ice.

Three tenants namely Chioniso Moyo, Mary Gondwe and Thokozani Oscar Mbuluma will have their rentals for one month paid by NBM plc after emerging monthly winners for paying their house rentals through Mo626ice while Sheila Kaonga, a C.M Moyo and Mrs. Bernadette Simango got K50,000 shopping vouchers for paying their ground rentals through the mobile platform.

Other 20 people got consolation prizes of NBM branded T shirts and drinking bottles.

Speaking in Blantyre during the first draw of the promotion, NBM plc Head of Digital Financial services William Kaunda said the promotion, which started on 1 December 2021 and will run for three months, has seen the number of people using the Mo626ice platform increase.

“From the numbers that we are seeing, this promotion has increased the usage of the Mo626ice platform for payments of MHC related services by over 100% in December. There also has been significant growth overall on the use of Mo626 for all services. We are expecting that this usage will further increase in the coming months and years because as the Bank of the Nation, we provide exciting financial solutions to our customers and we will continue to do so,” said Kaunda.

He said as a Bank, NBM plc is strengthening partnerships with various stakeholders while having the best interests of our customers in mind.

“MHC has more than 6000 houses nationwide and the tenants pay through NBM plc Service Centres and other channels and this promotion has now made life easier for them not to queue or travel long distances to make these payments; they are now doing all these transactions in the comfort of their houses or offices,” explained Kaunda.

MHC Public Relations Officer Ernestina Lunguzi hailed the partnership with NBM especially in the ‘Kwathu Pa Mo’ promotion saying it has also helped them in revenue collection.

“The response from our tenants has been overwhelming as we are receiving requests on how they can pay their rentals and other fees for them to enter this promotion. At the same time, this promotion has helped us with our revenue collection,” said Lunguzi.

During the final draw, one lucky customer will win six months’ worth of house rent paid for by National Bank and one ground rent customer will win K500,000 cash.