IPONYERENINSO KWAKUYA: Illovo Malawi Present Nissan Vehicle to Lilongwe Winner

By Serah Chikwapula

One of the leading sugar producers in the country, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc on Thursday presented a brand new Nissan NP200 Pick Up to one of the winners of ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion.

The receipt Emmanuel Nkurunziza from Lukuni Township was among the three people who won Nissan NP200 Pickups during ‘Illovo Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ second draw which was held a couple of days ago in Blantyre.

Speaking after the receiving the vehicle, Mr. Nkurunziza, commended Illovo Malawi Plc for decorating him with a Nissan NP200 pick up, which he said will help to boost his business.

“The vehicle will help me a lot, as a business person this vehicle will help me in transportation,” said Nkurunziza whose face could not manage to hide his inner feelings.

In his remarks, Illovo Sugar Plc Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, expressed satisfaction with the number of entries in the on-going ‘Illovo Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ promotion.

“So far, as Illovo we are impressed with the number of entries in the competition,” said Katandula

The ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion was launched on the 26th of November 2021 and will run up to the month of February 2022.

The promotion has three levels of entry; first those who buy and sell sugar in bulk must buy two tons or more and stand a chance of winning one of 6 Nissan NP200 vehicles.

Those who sell packets of sugar to consumers in groceries or our local trader in the market, they need to buy two bales or more of Illovo sugar and stand a chance to win Motorbikes, Bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

Nkurunziza and wife testing the brand new Nissan

While consumers who buy sugar from groceries will have to buy three kilograms or more of any Illovo sugar and stand a chance of winning cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers.

Once the stockist, grocer, table top or shopper or consumer makes the purchase, they are simply required to write their name and contact number at the back of the MRA receipt and deposit it in one of the specially designated boxes

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.