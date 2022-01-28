MHRC Hails Chakwera on Women Appointment in Cabinet; Bemoans On Exclusion Of Persons With Disabilities

MHRC Chairperson Ms Scader Louis

The Human Rights Commission has described appointment of women in President Chakwera’s new cabinet as progressive and step towards right direction.

In Press Statement that the Commission released on Friday, January 28, 2022 and signed by its Chairperson Ms Scader Louis the Commission says it has welcomed the new Cabinet as a necessary and important step in governance and development.

The Statement reads: that as of great significance, is the appointment of 12 women and 18 men into Cabinet, being 40% women and 60% men. For this, the Commission congratulates His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, for complying with section 11 of the Gender Equality Act, 2013 by meeting the gender quota of not less than 40% and not more than 60% of either sex in such appointments.

“Also noteworthy is the fact that out of the 12 women, 6 are holding the position of Minister. We commend His Excellency, the President on this progressive move towards gender equality, since such positions can be used to ensure equal integration, influence, empowerment, dignity and equal opportunity for both men and women in all functions of society,,” says the Statement.

But the Commission has also taken a swipe at President Chakwera for not including in his cabinet persons with disabilities and the youth.

“Sadly, we note the non-inclusion of youth and persons with disabilities in the Cabinet, despite Government’s commitment to inclusion in the National Youth Policy and the National Policy on Equalization of Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities,” the statement reads.

The Commission has urged Chakwera to adhere to domestic, international and regional legal frameworks of which Malawi is a party to, including Sustainable Development Goal number 5 on achieving gender equality and empowering of all women and girls.



Earlier today, some prominent women in the name of former Gender Minister Mary Thom Navicha, current PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo, Chancellor College lecturer Dr Bernadette Malunga and others have also saluted President Chakwera for the bold step in including more women in his cabinet.