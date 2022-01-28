spot_img
DPP Brands Chakwera Cabinet ‘Assembly Of Corrupt’ Individuals

By Malawi Voice

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused President Lazarus Chakwera for including ‘Corrupt’ individuals in his reconstituted cabinet.

DPP Spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, made the remarks in a statement made available to the publication.

According to Namalomba, some of the faces in the cabinet ‘do not need to be anywhere near public resources’.

Namalomba also bemoaned lack of equitable regional representation and described the appointment of 29 cabinet ministers as an extravagance.

He further said the new cabinet does not inspire confidence in Malawians to warrant financial prudence and end economic woes.

