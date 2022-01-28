BREAKING NEWS: Chilima Not Consulted On Cabinet Reshuffle, New Appointments; Anger in UTM

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera did not consult his principal Tonse Alliance partner Dr. Saulos Chilima when ‘dissolving’ and reconstituting the new cabinet.

Impeccable reports from UTM inner circle say President Chakwera dissolved his Cabinet without alerting his Vice who was in Blantyre to continue with his post covid-19 recovery meetings with Business captains of various industries as the Minister of Economic Planning and Development.



Reports indicate that there is tension between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM at the moment with UTM members calling on Chilima to end the alliance before the Budget Session of Parliament starts next week which will be opened by President Chakwera.

In the new cabinet set up the vice president Dr. Chilima has been left with a more “ceremonial ministerial portfolio” that of Reforms.

During campaign rallies Chilima assured his supporters that part of agreement between him and Chakwera is that he will be the Minister of Finance a thing Chakwera disputed in an Exclusive interview with Times.

Things started to look gloomy for UTM and Chilima when President Chakwera chopped from Cabinet Dr Chikosa “Antanga” Silungwe as Attorney General without informing his Veep.



In the new Cabinet, MCP has lions share with 23 Ministers while UTM has got a meager number of 5 while both PPM and PP have 1 each.