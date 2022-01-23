spot_img
LatestPolitics

DPP Appoints Peter Mukhito as Deputy Director of Elections

By Malawi Voice
FLASHBACK; Mutharika and Mukhito

DPP President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed former State Residences Director General Peter Mukhito as the party’s Deputy Director of Elections responsible for the Southern Region.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

According to a letter signed by the party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, the appointment commensurate with article 9 (5a) of the DPP constitution that gives the Central Committee powers to make appointments.

This is a good entry for Mukhito ahead of the forthcoming convention since many are expecting him to be amongst the top three to lead the party.

Apart from serving as State Residences Chief of Staff, Mukhito also once served as the chief bodyguard to late President Bingu wa Mutharika and Inspector General of Malawi Police Services.

Due to his discipline, intelligence, hardworking and dedication Bingu wa Mutharika once dubbed him the ‘BEST POLICE IG EVER’

CONGRATULATIONS

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

