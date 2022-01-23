MARTHA CHIZUMA BREAKS THE LAW: Needs to Be Fired- Legal Experts

Legal scholars in the country have asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to immediately fire Martha Chizuma as Director for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for breaking the law after the audio clip went viral.

In the clip in our custody, the ACB Director Martha is on the record revealing ACB’s operations to a close associate contrary to the Oath of Secret which she took before she started the job.

Reacting to the development a law scholar from the University of Malawi (Unima) said the crime which Chizuma has committed is non-negotiable hence need for President Chakwera to fire her upon recommendation from Parliament.

“The law is clear that she has betrayed her oath that she will not reveal secrets of the office. She has spoken to unauthorized people on the phone concerning the operations of the office. That is illegal and she has to go,” said the Scholar who opted for anonymity.

Section 54 (4) of the Corrupt Practices (Oath of Secrecy) Regulations clearly states that any ACB official who reveals official document to unauthorized person is subjected to pay a fine of 50,000 and serve a five year jail term.

“Any officer or consultant in the service of the Bureau! Who:

(a) Except as a witness in any count or in pursuance of his duties directly or indirectly reveals to any unauthorized person or otherwise the contents of any document, communication or information whatsoever which has come to his knowledge in the course of his duties as such officer or consultant;

(b) Makes use for his own purposes, any knowledge acquired , from such document, communication or information, shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding K50,000 and to a term-of imprisonment of five years.”

Here is the Oath she took: “”I, Martha Chizuma, having been appointed as a Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau do solemnly swear that I will not, directly, reveal the business or proceedings of the Anti-Corruption Bureau or the nature or contents of any document communicated to me or any matter coming to my knowledge in my capacity as a Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and that I will well and truly perform the functions and duties of that office. So help me God”.

Martha Chizuma was once rejected by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) until President Chakwera weighed in.