Muluzi to Construct Annie Muluzi Cancer Ward

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has promise to construct a state of the art Cancer Ward at one of the country’s major referral.

The former Health Minister Muluzi, who is also a son to former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, disclosed the development through his official facebook page.

He said the ward which will be constructed by the Muluzi family will be named ‘Annie Muluzi Cancer Ward’ in memory of his mother.

“We understand that there are so many people in Malawi suffering from cancer and we intend to contribute to establishing an in-patient facility specifically designed to make cancer patients stay and care as comfortable as possible for the patient and loved ones” reads the post

His mother, Anne Muluzi, a former first lady died of cancer at a hospital in Kenya where she was receiving treatment.