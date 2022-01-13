spot_img
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Court Reserves Thom Mpinganjira Bail Ruling

By Malawi Voice

Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre has adjourned to a later date a matter in which business-mogul Thomson Mpinganjira is challenging High Court of Malawi Judge John Chirwa’s decision to dismiss his bail application pending appeal.

Justice Frank Kapanda of the Supreme Court of appeal says he will communicate later on the date when he will deliver his ruling on the matter.

In December, High Court Judge Chirwa dismissed with costs Mpinganjira’s application to be released on bail pending appeal.

Mpinganjira is serving a nine-year jail term after he was convicted of attempting to bribe judges who heard the presidential election case.

