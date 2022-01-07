spot_img
OOPS! Reverend Lazarus Chakwera Lied…Violet in UK for Diplomatic Mission

By Malawi Voice

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations has confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera’s daughter Violet has been deployed to Malawi’s diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom.

According Ministry’s Spokesperson Rejoice Shumba president Chakwera’s beloved daughter Violet has been deployed as an investment attaché in London.

Last year, President Chakwera told the media that his daughter was not going to any foreign mission.

“Ine bambo a Vayileti, ndi kulumbira kuti mwana wanga sakupita ku embassy ( Iam swearing, my daughter is not going to any foreign mission),” said Chakwera

Meanwhile, Mzuzu based political commentator George Phiri, has reminded Chakwera that every word he utters as President should be regarded as a policy issue, hence the need for him to live by the same.

