spot_img
-1.5 C
New York
Monday, January 3, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

HONEY MOON IS OVER: Bon Kalindo Resumes Anti-President Lazarus Chakwera Demos

By Malawi Voice

Human Rights activist Bon Kalindo has announced that he will resume leading anti-government demonstrations against the rise in cost of living on 13th January starting with Blantyre.

The comedian-cum politician Kalindo suspended the demonstrations for ten days to allow Malawians to enjoy the festive season.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Kalindo said he will lead demonstrations in Blantyre on 13th January, 2022.

He further revealed that on 23rd January he will lead what he calls Chingeni shutdown because government lied to Malawians on reducing toll gates fees.

Kalindo said the Chingeni Tollgate shut down will involve holding vigils at the toll gate and stopping vehicle owners from paying the fees until government bows down to the demands of Malawians.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has said he will call for a referendum if government will continue to ignore the demands.

Previous articleChakwera to decide whether or not to fire Msukwa this week, Says Kasunda
Next articleUNCLE HARVEST: We Do Not Need Public Holidays in Malawi
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc