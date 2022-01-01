Gerald Phiri Jnr Quits Flames

Malawi National Team Star Gerald Phiri Junior has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 28, local media reports.

His decision comes just a day after he was dropped from the 23-member squad for Afcon finals slated for January 9 in Cameroon.

Phiri Junior’s manager Paul Mitchell, who is also the managing director of Siyavuma Sports Group, confirmed the development in an interview with TIMES 360.

Phiri Junior made his Flames debut in 2015 at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

He was also a key member in the Flames qualification to Afcon finals and finished as Malawi’s top goalscorer with two goals in the qualifiers.

The former Baroka FC forward scored his first goal for Malawi in a 1-0 win over eSwatini at Kamuzu Stadium in 2016.