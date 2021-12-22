Woman Arrested for Having Sex With 13-Year Old Boy

A 25 year-old lady identified as Chrissy Sanudi is being accused of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy at Chemusa in Blantyre.

Police Publicist for Blantyre Police, Peter Mchiza, confirmed the development on Wednesday night saying the lady is currently in police custody awaiting trial.

According to Mchiza, the suspect who was employed as a maid in January was on Tuesday night caught red-handed by her mistress having sex with the minor in her room.

“After some months, her employer became suspicious with how she was interacting with one of the male children in the house who is just 13 year’s old and is a standard 7 pupil after she had found out that the suspect could take a bath and wear clothes in the presence of the child,” said Mchiza

He added: “She then started to monitor the movement of her Child and on Tuesday night, she noticed that her son was in the room of the maid.

“As a parent, she went to see what her son was doing in the maid’s room and suddenly she discovered that the son was doing sexual intercourse with the maid.”

Police have since opened a case of Indulging in sexual activity with a minor under one’s care, which is contrary to section 160 sub section b of the Penal Code and if found guilty, the offence will attract a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.