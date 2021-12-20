spot_img
Freedom Fighter Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo Back in Court

By Malawi Voice

Fearless freedom fighter and Anti-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Administration protests lead organizer, Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo, is set to appear before the Lilongwe Magistrate Court this morning.

Kalindo’s lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa has confirmed the development in an interview with Rainbow Television. He suspects his client might be charged with malicious damage.

Police had re-arrested Kalindo, a former Director of Youth for UTM Party, just some minutes after being granted bail by the Zomba Magistrate Court.

The man of the moment was then later granted police bail after donor community gave president Chakwera administration to release Kalindo within 4 hours.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

