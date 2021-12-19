All Roads Lead to Njamba for DPP-UDF ‘Amalawi Afinyika’ Rally

All roads lead to Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre today as former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi will address a mother of all rallies.

Addressing the media recently, DPP Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, said Mutharika and Muluzi will use the rally to address Malawians on economic hardships people are facing under Tonse Alliance administration.

“The two-party presidents Mutharika and Muluzi are going to challenge the unavailability of decisive leadership which is lacking in the Tonse Government.

Mutharika will also school the Tonse Government on how to manage the economy in this time of the pandemic in which a lot of people are experiencing and suffering from the high cost of living,” said Namalomba.

The opposition DPP’s Mouth Piece Namalomba then urged members of the Democratic Progressive Party and everyone who is attending the DPP-UDF mega rally to observe COVID measures.

In his remarks, UDF Spokesperson Yusuf Mawa said they have decided to be part of the Mega rally as one way of providing checks and balances to the current regime.

This will be first political rally for former President Professor Mutharika since he left state house after losing the court sanctioned Presidential elections in June 2020.