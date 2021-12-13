spot_img
LatestPolitics

INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE: Donors Force Lazarus Chakwera to Release Bon Kalindo

By Malawi Voice

International and donor community has forced President Lazarus Chakwera to release on police bail human rights defender Bon Winiko Kalindo, the publication can exclusively reveal.  

Kalindo, a former Youth Director for UTM Party, was arrested on Monday in Zomba district for causing malicious damage during anti-president Chakwera demonstrations in Lilongwe.  

The police arrested Kalindo-a Tonse alliance government critic- few minutes after a court granted him bail on another charge.

The development angered the international community who demanded the immediate release of the comedian-cum politician Bon Kalindo.

Off the late, Kalindo has been leading anti-President Lazarus Chakwera’s demonstrations across the country.

