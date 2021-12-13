‘Lazarus Chakwera Now a Threat to Democracy’

By Iommie Chiwalo

Re-arrested Kalindo

The Human Rights Activists have said that the events surrounding the arrest of political activist Bon Kalindo validates the assertions that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, his Tonse Alliance Government in general, and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in particular, are now a threat to Malawi’s hard-earned democracy.

The observation by representatives of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI); the Social Revolution Movement (SRM); the Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA); the Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD); and the Mzuzu Youth Caucus; who have expressed shock at the reports indicating that activist Bon Kalindo, who was released on bail by the Zomba Magistrate Court on Monday, 13th December 2021, has been re-arrested.

The activists in a joint statement signed by Phunziro Mvula of Social Revolution Movement, Oliver Nakoma of Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders, Steve Chimwaza of the Human Rights Ambassadors, Gomezgani Nkhoma of Mzuzu Youth Caucus and Sylvester Namiwa of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives say the development vindicates fears from some sectors of the society, that Kalindo’s arrest was politically motivated and a futile attempt to silence him.

Also according to the activist’s research, the reasons for the re-arrest so far point to a Police Service that is carrying out its business as a militia wing of the MCP.

“It is against this background that if indeed Kalindo’s re-arrest is connected to the looting and damage of property during the Lilongwe demonstrations that were conducted recently, then the police should also arrest the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Mr. Timothy Mtambo, and the leadership of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), who led the endless violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020, where billions worth of property was damaged, and left scores of people injured, including the gruesome murder of the late Inspector Imedi,” reads the statement.



In a strong two-paged statement, the Activists have also warned against selective application of justice saying as things unfold, such conduct will not be entertained.

“Thus far, we are challenging the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Kainja, to intervene, otherwise he risks being personally held responsible for Mr. Kalindo’s persecution,” reads the statement.

They have since challenged all well-meaning Malawians to be vigilant and defend the country’s young democracy from the MCP’s infamous atrocities, torture and wanton abuse of the citizens’ human rights.

“Above all, we will never get tired reminding President Chakwera, that Kalindo’s arrest will not derail the fight against this government to fix the economy, cushion the poor, and deliver on all its campaign promises that were made prior to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE),”