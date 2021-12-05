10.1 C
Tonse Must Shallow Pride – Archbishop Msusa

By Malawi Voice
Muwona Mmene Muchitire a President-Msusa

The Roman Catholic Church in the country has asked President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration to ‘humbly’ shallow their pride and listen to the voice of voiceless.

Blantyre Archdiocese Archbishop, Thomas Msusa, made the remarks recently during a celebration for the archdiocese’s patron Holy Mary in Blantyre. He said Tonse should listen to grievances Malawians are expressing and address them.

According to Archbishop Msusa, ignoring the grievances and hoping they will solve themselves will not help the country.

Recently, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako told the media that government was ready to engage concerned citizens in a round table discussion.

