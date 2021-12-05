Mario Marinica in-Charge Of Flames…Meck Mwase Demoted

Mwase: demoted

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that its newly hired Technical Director Marian Mario Marinica will take charge of the Flames at the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

In a media statement FAM said Mario Marinica will be assisted by current head coach Meck Mwase.

“We wish to advise that this special arrangement is an interim measure that is specific to the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroun 2022 only with the view to improving performance of the Flames at this prestigious tournament.

It is our expectation that during this period, Meck Mwase and his counterparts will learn from the new Technical Director as he introduces a new philosophy to improve style of play,” reads the statement

The football mother body, FAM has also beefed up the Flames technical panel by roping in Ged Searson as data and performance analyst and Clwd Jones as team’s psychologist.

FAM has also urged Malawians and all stakeholders to rally behind the Flames and render support to the Technical Panel so that it should be given a chance to deliver the desired results.