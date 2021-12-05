Mzimba Witch-Doctor Constructs Multi-Million Kwacha Teacher’s House

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba based African witch-doctor Paul Kamanga, who is populary known as Chanisanga, has constructed K16.2 Million teacher’s house at Dewe Junior Primary in the district.

Design of the teacher’s house at Dewe School is similar to the teacher’s houses which were built with funding from Local Development Fund (LDF).

In an interview on Saturday, African doctor Chanisanga said he decided to build the teacher’s house at Dewe, after seeing how teachers were residing in small and substandard houses.

“As one way of coaxing teachers to teach in rural areas I decided to give the teachers proper housing and good working environment. That’s why I decided to construct one house at Dewe for head teacher so that teachers stay in a conducive environment,” he said.

Chanisanga who is also macadamia farmer then disclosed that he is planning to construct deputy head teacher’s house at the same school which has 6 qualified teachers.

He said he has already been bought building materials for the deputy’s house.

“We are working together with M’mbelwa district council and they even gave us the designs of the teacher’s houses and they come to supervise the works,” he said.

He further said that he is financing a 10 km construction of Chamaji to Msese earth road which he said upon completion the road will cost K3.5 million

Dewe head teacher John Phiri, applauded gogo Chanisanga for constructing a teacher’s house at the school.

“Some teachers were staying far away from school and with the construction of the house it will ease shortage of houses at the school,” Phiri said.

In a separate interview, Inkosi Mabilabo hailed Chanisanga for being patriotic and promoting quality education in the district.

“I salute the gesture, it’s not a matter of having more to share but the passion for development, people have money in this country they have never even donated a pit latrine, I’m very very happy,” Inkosi Mabilabo expressed his gratitude.

The house which has solar powered electricity has been furnished with household items like, sofa set, beds, mattresses and kitchen utensils.

In 2014 Chanisanga built a teacher’s house at Chamaji primary school in TA Mzikubola and he has financed the construction of earth roads in TA Mabilabo and Mzikubola