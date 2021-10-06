DPP Mouth-Piece Namalomba Defiant: ‘I Will Not Resign’

Namalomba: I will not step down

Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) publicist, Shadric Namalomba says he will resign as the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament Chairperson only if other high political figures holding two positions give up one also.

He tells the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that Parliament is affiliated with political ties and does not have laws barring one from holding two positions.

Namalomba therefore describes the resignation call directed at him only as unfair.

Meanwhile, governance commentator Moses Mkandawire thinks it would be wrong to “victimize” Namalomba as he was only discharging his duties as the party’s spokesperson and not as an individual.

HRDC is not amused with Namalomba’s statement that calls on the ACB to stop harassing the former President Peter Mutharika.