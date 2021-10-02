Man Gets 10 Years Jail Term For Raping ‘Girlfriend’ in Chikwawa

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa, Mana: Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate’s court on Thursday convicted and sentenced Raphael Bandecha, 30, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for rape.

The court heard through Chikwawa Police Station, Prosecutor Sub Inspector Danford Otala, that Bandecha was in a relationship with a woman who works at one of the rest houses at Dyeratu Trading Centre.

He said due to some reasons the relationship ended in December, 2020.

Otala told the court that August 25, this year, Bandecha went to the work place of his ex-girlfriend where he asked for reconciliation; however, the lady rejected him.

“Displeased with her response, Bandecha decided to rape the woman at a knife-point before escaping. He was later arrested at Kamuzu Bridge Roadblock,” said Otala.

When appeared before the court, Bandecha pleaded not guilty to rape charges, which contravenes Section 132 of the Penal Code.

His denial of the charge prompted the prosecutor to parade five witnesses who testified against him.

In submission, Sub Inspector Otala prayed for harsh custodial sentence considering that the offence was serious in nature attracting life imprisonment sentence.

In mitigation, Bandecha asked the court to be lenient with him, saying he is a bread winner of his family and that he looks after his parents who are old.

However, giving sentence, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu concurred with the state and ruled that Bandecha should spend the next 10 years in imprison with hard labour.

Bandecha hails from Wizilamu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo District.