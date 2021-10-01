Tonga’s to Attend Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Feast Slated For October 10

Tonga’s dancing during Mulhako wa Alhomwe Preps

Tonga people from Nkhatabay district says they will attend this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival as one way of promoting peaceful coexistence between the two ethnic groups.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival has been scheduled to take place from 8th to 10th October at its Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district.

Speaking recently a representative from Tonga Heritage Foundation and Chairperson for Perker Town Band, Lucius Chirwa said the two ethnic groups are always united and the bold between the two is too ‘strong’ to break.

“We will attend this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival as one way of promoting peaceful coexistence among us, As you are we have many Lomwe’s living in Nkhatabay district,” said Chirwa while appealing to Malawians to always stay united despite differences in cultural values.

On his part, Mulhako Wa Lhomwe’s Chairperson Leston Mulli said: “Lomwe’s are friendly and peace loving people this is why you are seeing other ethnic groups confirming to attend the annual gathering.”

Mulli: Lomwe’s are friendly people

Apart from Tonga’s from Nkhatabay district the Maseko Ngoni’s from Lilongwe also confirmed to attend the much touted feast.

Meanwhile, Lomwe Acting Paramount Chief Kaduya says the preparations for the annual event are almost over. She said Malawians should expect a different Mulhako feast this year.

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast will cost over MK 150 Million (One Hundred and Fifty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.