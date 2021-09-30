Muluzi Shocked With Clement Chiwaya’s Death

Clement Chiwaya No More

Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has described the sudden demise of former deputy speaker, Clement Chiwaya as devastating and shocking.

Muluzi has told Rainbow that Chiwaya’s death is a big loss to the nation and the party, having served as its Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central for 15 years.

He remembers late Chiwaya as hardworking and dedicated to what he was doing.

On Thursday, Chiwaya shot himself in the head in the presence of Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba over his retirement benefits.