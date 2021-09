Mpinganjira in hospital

Business magnet Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira, who was convicted for attempted bribery, has been admitted at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In-Charge for Chichiri Prison, Thomas Damba, confirmed the development in an interview on Monday.

Damba said Mpinganjira was temporarily released on Sunday at 10 am on medical grounds.

According to local press, the good Samaritan Dr. Mpinganjira is expected to undergo brain examination.

.