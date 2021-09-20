The Spirit of Malawi Lights Up SAND MUSIC FESTIVAL!

Castel Malawi Limited is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the Sand Music Festival event to be held on 1st to 3rd October 2021 in Mangochi.

For the first time in the rich history of Malawi Gin, we are launching a 2021 Limited Edition pack exclusive to Sand Music festival which is one of the biggest homegrown festivals and a platform appreciated and loved by festival revelers.

If you buy a ticket to the festival, you get a bottle of premium 2021 Limited Edition Sand Music Festival Malawi Gin. It is worth noting that ONLY 1,000 bottles are available for sale in selected outlets and at the festival.

The Spirit of Malawi. Enjoy Responsibly!

CASTEL MALAWI MANAGEMENT