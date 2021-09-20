20.8 C
New York
Monday, September 20, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

The Spirit of Malawi Lights Up SAND MUSIC FESTIVAL!

By Malawi Voice

Castel Malawi Limited is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the Sand Music Festival event to be held on 1st to 3rd October 2021 in Mangochi.

For the first time in the rich history of Malawi Gin, we are launching a 2021 Limited Edition pack exclusive to Sand Music festival which is one of the biggest homegrown festivals and a platform appreciated and loved by festival revelers.

If you buy a ticket to the festival, you get a bottle of premium 2021 Limited Edition Sand Music Festival Malawi Gin. It is worth noting that ONLY 1,000 bottles are available for sale in selected outlets and at the festival.

The Spirit of Malawi. Enjoy Responsibly!

CASTEL MALAWI MANAGEMENT

Previous articleTNM Mpamba partners Sand Music Festival
Next articleCourt Rebuffs Mapeto Executives
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv