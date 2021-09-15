29.4 C
Teen in Cooler for Defilement in Nkhotakota

By Malawi Voice

Nkhunga Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 14 year old boy (Name Withheld) for defiling a 6 year old girl.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police, Thandiwe Maseko Mshanga , said the boy is suspected to have defiled the girl on Monday.

According to Maseko Mshanga, On the material day, the victim’s mother left her home and went to wash clothes at a nearby borehole.

Whilst there, she saw the suspect passing by and she sent him to her house to collect a brush which she forgot.

At the house, he found the victim playing with her friends. He ordered the victim to follow him to his home where he defiled her in his bedroom.

The following morning, the victim was looking so weak that she complained of abdominal pains and difficulties in movement. Upon being asked, the victim admitted to have been defiled by the suspect.

The matter was reported to Police and the victim was referred to Nkhunga Health Centre where she was confirmed to have been defiled and the suspect was immediately arrested.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

