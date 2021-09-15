29.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

King Mcdougal’s ‘Kuwala Kwa Lero’ Enjoying Massive Airplay

By Malawi Voice

Up-coming gospel artist Mcdaugal Pondamali’s track ‘Kuwala Kwa Lero’  is currently  enjoying massive airplay in local radio stations across the country, Malawi Voice has learnt.

In Kuwala kwa Lero, the Mangochi-Makanjirabased artist Pondamali, who is also a primary schoolteacher, salutes God for the gift of life.

“The song is a local reggae gospel song that contains the message of thanksgiving to the almighty God, In short it is a morning prayer,” said Mcdougal best-known as King Mcdougal in the music industry.  

The song was produced by Mark Kanyenga of Mellina Studio in Sengabay, Salima and can be downloaded on malawimusic.com and nyasanetmedia.com

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

