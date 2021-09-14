Poisonous wild beans kills boy, 2, brothers hospitalized in Mangochi

By Kelita Masambo

A two-year-old boy, Faruk lssah, has died while his two elder brothers Haji Issah, 12 and Yulard lssah, 10, have been admitted to Makanjira Health Centre after eating wild beans locally known as ‘ndozi’.

This happened on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Malufu Village Traditional Authority Makanjira in the district, acording to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

Daudi says on Sunday, the boys’ mother identified as Zione lndia, 38, cooked wild beans, which she got from the nearby Langwe Hill.

“The same night, all the family members fell sick and became unconscious soon after eating the beans.

“They were rushed to Makanjira Health Centre where Faruk was pronounced dead on arrival. The two siblings are receiving treatment at the same hospital while the mother was treated as an outpatient,” said Sub Inspector Tepani Daudi in a statement issued on September 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the PRO, specimen of the suspected food poisoning has been collected for further examination.

The deceased hailed from Malufu Village Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.