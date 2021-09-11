VP Chilima Announces Govt’s Post COVID-19 Recovery Strategic Plans

VP Chilima during the conversation series

State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has disclosed that Government will soon launch a Malawi COVID-19 Social Economic Recovery Plan to enable the economy bounce back from the effects of the global health pandemic

“To achieve post COVID-19 recovery, we have come up with the Malawi COVID-19 Social Economic Recovery Plan. We will be taking this plan to the private sector, development partners, the academia, Civil Society Organizations and the media to partner with us during its implementation”, said Dr Chilima who is also UTM President speaking during the Old Mutual Partnership Conversation Series in Lilongwe on September 10, 2021.

The Vice President told the gathering of gurus from the public and private sectors that through the Partnership Conversation Series, the private sector is becoming a strategic and reliable partner that will help rebuild the economy to create jobs and implement the Malawi 2063 development plan.

In her remarks, Old Mutual’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Edith Jiya said Malawi needs partnerships to achieve post COVID-19 recovery.

“On a positive side we can potentially take this time as a time of great change and rebirth globally”, said Jiya.

She added that COVID-19 presents an opportunity to work together as partners to truly re-imagine the future.

Old Mutual Partnership Conversation Series seek to create a forum where stakeholders can share and discuss practical solutions to challenges affecting the country’s development agenda.