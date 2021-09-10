Off the wall of Horace Nyaka: Who protects Asian criminals?

Malawi’s richest black person has been convicted today. He will spend the night in prison and the courts will mete a punishment on him. Let him pay for his sins. Case closed.

What’s worrying is that we have a couple of Asian criminals who have in the last 20years been stealing our money through the Department of Immigration, Malawi Police (one even bribed a President), MDF, parastatals and even through medical procurements.

Their cases are known and documented yet nothing happens. Some are even continuing to get government tenders.

Successive political rulers have protected corrupt Amwenye who bribe them with money meant for our children’s education, medicine and equipment or our dying patients, roads and other important developments.

As Thom Mpinganjira goes to pay for his sins, we should ask ourselves why none of these Amwenye has been convicted and serving their time in our prisons. Who protects the Asian criminals who steal billions and kill our people?