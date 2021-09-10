Lazarus Chakwera to Overhaul Health System

By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi, September 10, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has committed his government to overhauling the country’s health system in a phased approach over the next four years to accord doctors and health workers the best working environment.

Chakwera made the commitment on Friday when he presided over the opening of the Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) 9th Annual General Meeting at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The president acknowledged the dedication and hard work doctors and health workers in the country portray despite the challenges they face due to lack of resources and a better working environment.

“Over the next four years, my administration will be addressing these challenges in a phased approach so that there’s significant progress in our quest for equity in your condition of services relative to other professions,” he said.

He added: “I call upon you all attending this AGM to use it to reflect on the present challenges and generate innovative ways of resolving them so that this may add value to the work this administration is doing to make Malawi’s health sector vibrant.”

Chakwera also announced that he will soon give cash to the selected health workers the president awarded during the first Annual Zikomo Awards as a way of showing gratitude to the hard work and commitment the awardees portray towards work.

Earlier, SMD President, Dr. Victor Mithi hailed President Chakwera for presiding over the AGM, pledging SMD’s commitment towards serving Malawians with diligence.

Mithi also applauded the president for the plans of constructing a state-of-art national hospital, noting that the facility would also be a teaching and learning centre for the medical profession.

He, therefore, said although the challenges doctors and health workers in country face were many, they will continue to work with dedication with hope that the current leadership will help finding lasting solutions.

“We know we have issues of training; issues of salaries and issues of housing, but we want to assure you and the nation at large, that we will never leave you alone,” Mithi said.

“We will stick with this nation and we will contribute our best even though we are passing through all these troubles because we know that one day you will come, you’re our man, you listen and you provide” he added.

The theme for the AGM is: ‘Mapping the Health Sector and Doctors’ Welfare in the Midst of Covid-19; Today and Beyond.’