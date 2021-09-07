MANEB Ready to Administer Primary School Exams

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, September 07, Mana: Ministry of Education and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) have assured the country that all is set to administer the 2021, national examinations starting Wednesday, September 8.

This assurance was made on Tuesday in Lilongwe where the duo offices held a press conference to update the nation on the preparations of the examinations.

This year 281,329 against 302, 985 learners in 2020 will sit for Primary school certificate of Education (PSLCE), and 135, 619 will sit for Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) while 128, 969 will sit for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) against 154, 147 in 2020.



MANEB’s Acting Executive Secretary, Prof. Dorothy Nampota said preparation of allowances for all responsible personnel for administering examinations has already been done.

“This year MANEB trained 9000 invigilators and Supervisors and they have since been given terms of reference to have their check list during their work, and we expect them to sign this agreement with us, the first of its kind since time immemorial.

“MANEB team will be available in all the districts to provide intense inspection to counter any would be malpractices,” Nampota said.

She said that, all candidate with various special needs have been considered with extra time for their benefit.

“Candidates with visual and hearing impairments will be invigilated with those skilled with ‘Braille’ and translators will be available to assist. We would like to assure them that they have been considered accordingly.

Different from previous years, MANEB said it has made some changes where candidates with special needs, will start sitting for practical exams, besides that school head teachers will not be allowed to administer at their schools.

“Allowances will be paid in advance and all science teachers will be paid by District Education Managers from the administration fees candidates pay based on the days the teachers worked, so we don’t expect challenges this time,” she added.



Nampota said the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) will be on top of things to safeguard the examinations, while calling upon people to call on 363 toll free line to report on any suspicions.

“All schools should make available the handwashing machines and utensils to clean hands as regular as possible and further observe all Covid 19 preventive measures in place,” she said.



Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje said smoothing running of exams depends on a multiple of factors that everyone must embrace.

“We have a team that is delivering to the national examinations. We are asking candidates to follow all instructions and behave well as they take these examinations.

“We expect our security agents to do their best to prevent any leakage and cheating, as we have put strict measures in place from the onset,” NyaLonje said.

She said the 2020 massive leakage of examination cases are now in the courts awaiting conclusion to establish what really went wrong, to take rightful action.

The briefing was patronized by representatives from MANEB Board, MDF, MPS, Ministry of Education Principal Secretary and other officials.