Standard Bank pairs local businesses to Chinese traders to increase export capacity

Graham Chipande: Standard Bank is connecting clients to right suppliers and buyers to build a comprehensive trade corridor between Malawi and China

Standard Bank recently convened a virtual matchmaking conference for Malawian and other African suppliers who the bank matched with Chinese buyers as way of increasing trade flows between Africa and its largest export partner.

The conference – Supply Demand Virtual Matchmaking Conference – was organized by Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) ahead of the 2nd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) slated for this month end in China’s Hunan Province.

ICBC, the world’s largest bank by assets, has a controlling stake of 20 percent in Standard Bank Group and has over the years facilitated the opening up of a trade flows between Africa and China.

Standard Bank on the other hand operates a trade corridor facility known as Africa China Trade Solutions (ACTS) which is designed to facilitate Sino-Africa trade by doing away with logistical and trade barriers.

During the matchmaking event two Malawian businesses, Nyasa Mining Cooperative (precious stones and jewels) and Saeed Investments Limited (farm produce), were paired with numerous buyers from China, kick-starting a process where they will enhance their export capabilities through creation and nurturing of synergies within respective industries.

The two companies will send samples to the Expo to further increase both network reach and visibility of their products.

The Expo will attract over 500 businesses from across 16 African economies.

Head, Business and Commercial Clients at Standard Bank, Graham Chipande, says the matchmaking exercise and sending of samples to Hunan gives Malawian businesses a chance to penetrate Chinese market and make substantial export gains in the post Covid-19 era.

“Many local businesses are looking for ways to diversify. Standard Bank is therefore connecting clients to right suppliers and buyers to build a comprehensive trade corridor between Malawi and China. In doing so we are finding new ways of making things possible for our clients,” says Chipande.