UNHOLY HOLY WAR: Pastor Salanje Suspends Prophet Liabunya for 10 Years

Dust is refusing to settle as two men of God are battling it out in what can be best described as ‘Unholy Holy War’ between Pastor Hastings Salanje of God’s Chapel international and Prophet Austin Liabunya of the newly ‘Believers Gospel Embassy International.

The verbal war between the two controversial men of God started on Friday when Prophet Liabunya dropped a prophecy in which he said Pastor Salanje should just stick to his preaching as he will never become a president of Malawi, a prophecy which angered Salanje.

But in his recent facebook post Pastor Salanje, who for the past months Salanje has been showing interest to run for presidency in 2030, said has suspended Reyabunya (referring to Liabunya) for two years for disrespecting elders.

Here is Full Statement from Salanje:

Normally I don’t do this in public but if we allow this boy to continue to lie and disrespecting elders in the name of God we will have a great sin before God, this boy is disrespecting God and elders of the Gospel in our presence and we are just watching.

Yesterday he asked me that WHO AM I , he said joining politics is a sign that anointing is ending. Well my name is HASTINGS SALANJE in case you don’t know and I carry more anointing with high spiritual ranks today than yesterday but to prove it I will test it on you .

You are taking advantage to lie that God did not speak to me about 2030 because you know that 2030 is far,but you forget that I can prove it to people by using you.

THEREFORE I HASTINGS SALANJE SUSPEND YOU FOR 10 YEARS

Because you have decided to challenge me, I Hastings Salanje the servant of the living God suspend you reyabuya from the work of the Gospel from this day of 7th September 2021 to 31th December 2031 night, I give you a suspension of 10 years and if you behave well the suspension will be lifted up after 10 years.

(1) You will not be allowed to lie or prophecy in public using the name of God, Jesus or the Holy spirit, I charge two Angels to block you from using or misuse these names, any time you want to use these names these Angels will twist your mouth and mind until you are embarrassed in public.

(2) I Hastings salanje charge people to hate ,disrespect you and what ever you say in the name of God, people will leave you and abandon you until you are left alone including your own family.

(3) I Hastings salanje put enmity between you and Money of any currency, you will be broke until you fail to buy data for you to come live and lie to people in the name of God.

When these things happen then you and other people will know that God has spoken to me and that there are other people in this world you don’t touch. Reading the same Bible does not mean that all of us are the same, so let it be done amen and amen.

Those that you will have doubts about this, wait until it start manifesting then you will know that am a prophet of God.

Amen.