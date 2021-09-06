Mysterious Naked Man Invade Soldiers House at Kamuzu Barracks

Kawale Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody an 18-year-old who was found in the house of a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldier while naked.

Public Relations Officer for Kawale Police, Mabvuto Phiri confirmed the development on Monday. He said the suspect has been charged with criminal trespassing.

According to Phiri the owner of the house, who is a soldier at Kamuzu Baracks, went to bed early on the night of September 5, 2021 with the house properly locked.

At midnight, he was surprised to hear a strange sound in the house, signaling that someone had entered. He went to check around and immediately spotted a man who was naked.

The soldier was even more surprised since his door and window were intact and had not been broken into.

Queried on how he sneaked into the house, Banda failed to give an account on how he had found himself in and his motives as well.

The soldier handed over the man to Kawale Police Station and the suspect will appear in court to answer the charge soon.