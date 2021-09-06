NBM supports MUBAS symposia with K2.8 million

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Mwazani (left) presents the dummy cheque to Kamndaya

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Wednesday gave out K2.8 million to three faculties of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) for their symposia.

NBM plc Business Development Manager Wezi Mwazani said the donation shows the Bank’s commitment towards its support of tertiary education in the country.

“As the Bank of the Nation, we have decided to help all the three faculties which approached us for support. We are doing this cognizant of the fact that one of the key enablers of Malawi’s vision 2063 development agenda is the development of human capital through provision of education and skills development for the youth.”

“We at NBM plc have been running scholarship programs for the needy students in our public universities on top of awarding best performing students through our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) program for many years. This just shows how committed as a Bank to support tertiary education in the country, after all, we are the Bank of the Nation,” said Mwazani.

NBM plc gave out K1.2 million to the Faculty of commerce whose symposium theme is ‘The Role of Commerce in enhancing and promoting the Malawi’s Vision 2063 and Corporate Agenda in dynamic environment’ while the faculty for Education and Media Studies whose symposium theme is ‘Technology and Innovation: The Hub for an educated, informed and economically developed nation’ got K1 million and the Faculty of Applied sciences whose symposium theme is ‘Integrating digital innovations in the promotion of healthy industry and sustainable environment’ got K639,200.

Receiving the donation on behalf of MUBAS management, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences Dr Mphatso Kamndaya and Dean of the Faculty of Education and Media Studies Dr Dickson Ndenguma thanked NBM plc for the gesture.

“We are very thankful for the support we have received today for these three faculties. These faculties produce most of the students who are also employed in the Bank and we invite you to come to the symposia so that you should have a chance of appreciating what the students have learnt and also have a chance of interacting with your future employees,” said Kamndaya.

The faculties of Education and Media studies and Science and Applied Sciences held their symposia on Thursday and Friday respectively while the faculty of commerce is expected to hold its symposium on Thursday 10th September 2021 in Blantyre.