Malawi President Orders Police to Arrest Activist Namiwa for Demanding Answers on Continued Corrupt Activities

So brutal

Malawi Police have arrested Activist Silvester Namiwa of CIDED who was to hold a vigil at Malawi Parliament building, to demand answers from the speaker of the house, leader of government business Chimwendo Banda and Clerk of parliament Fiona Kale Kalemba on how a Baroda Bank loan Authorization bill of MK 93 billion was smuggled to parliament by President Chakwera’s advisor on special duties.

Pastor Martin Thom who is one of trusted men of President Chakwera was arrested but hours later he was released on bail before he fled the country for India.

Silvester Namiwa wrote the Police chief demanding answers on how Chakwera’s fired advisor was given bail without going to court and allowed to leave the country when other suspects are told to surrender the travel documents.

Malawi under Chakwera rule is going back to one party state where critics to the government were persecuted using the police.