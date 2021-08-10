Malawi Association of Counselling partners with MultiChoice to provide free counselling

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reign its scourge and the number of infections in Malawi increase daily, the negative socio-economic effects are undeniable. From health concerns to money worries and loneliness, a range of issues have placed new pressures upon our mental wellbeing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but many countries are beginning to lift their restrictions. For some, this will bring a welcomed return to old activities. For others, including those with pre-existing anxiety, the return to ‘normal’ may have negative impacts of its own.

In an effort to address the gap in the accessibility of mental health support for many Malawians, the Malawi Association of Counseling has partnered with MultiChoice Malawi to run a campaign to offer free telephonic mental health support to all.

Malawi Association of Counselling (MAC) is an NGO founded in 1999, to promote the advancement and development of professional counselling in Malawi ensuring quality of psychosocial emotional counselling services for the people of Malawi. As a whole, the mission of MAC is to advance the counselling profession, and use the profession and practice of counselling to promote respect for human dignity and diversity.

Head of Operations for MultiChoice Malawi, Lunia Msuku Bandawe said, “in line with MultiChoice’s ‘Sankha Wekha’ proposition, partnering with MAC provides our customers and the Malawian public at large more choice, in this regard, it not only refers to quality content and services we offer but also essential mental health support through free counseling services during these financially and mentally challenging times”.

The campaign will run until 27 August, 2021, whereby individuals will be assigned to counseling professionals and receive support on issues that affect ones mental wellbeing. These may range across the spectrum and may include, but not limited to; anxiety, depression, physical abuse etc. executive member and professional counsellor at MAC, Sister Huguette

Ostiguy said, “I am impressed by the decision of MultiChoice to build up adverts for the promotion of Mental Health. People are responding to the adverts in different ways. Some take advantage of the Free Telephonic Counseling, but others get the message that it is really important to take care of our mental health. Advertising for Mental Health is a very valuable means to help people and the society, Malawi will gain in many ways from that special contribution”

For mental health support call 088 832 0572 / 099 151 6615 or WhatsApp 088 091 7090, Monday – Sunday 6:00 – 23:00. For more information visit www.mwcounseling.org or email malawimac@gmail.com