Former IG Lot Dzonzi faults Police for arresting Namiwa

Former Inspector General of Police Lot Dzonzi has faulted the Malawi Police Service for arresting Silvester Namiwa today August, 11,2021 for exercising his constitutional rights as enshrined in the constitution of Malawi.

Namiwa has been arrested for asking Parliament to explain how the 98 billion kwacha found its way into Parliament without following proper channels. But weighing in on this, former IG Lot Dzonzi has said there is no law that makes someone to seek permission when demonstrating but just to inform the authorities as a way of safeguarding peace and order.

“The procedure is simple if you want to demonstrate: You write a notification to the District Commissioner with a copy to the Officer In Charge Police Station.( It’s a notice, not application for permission),” said Dzonzi who is also a former diplomat.

Namiwa has been critical of the Chakwera led government for it’s poor economic political policies.