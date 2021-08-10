Karonga Transit Refugee Camp Registers 19 COVID-19 Cases

By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga, Mana: Karonga Transit Refugee Camp has registered 19 COVID-19 cases following direct contact with a person who was diagnosed with the virus a few days ago.

Karonga District Health Environmental Officer (DEHO), Lewis Tukula confirmed the development saying 52 contacts were tested on Friday and 19 came out positive representing a 37 percent positivity rate.

“This is a very worrisome situation for the district. We need to be vigilant and make sure that people observe Covid-19 preventive measures,” he said.

Tukula has since called on people in the district to go and get their COVID-19 jab as one of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

“We have received 5,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered at Karonga District Hospital and all public and Christian Health Association of Malawi health facilities, so let us make use of this opportunity,” he said

Executive Director for National Initiative for Civic Education- NICE (Trust), Ollen Mwalubunju has called for collaborated efforts in enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures.

Speaking after visiting several market places and villages on Sunday in Karonga, he noted that many people in the district do not comply with the preventive measures thereby putting lives of people at risk.

The Executive Director has since asked traditional and religious leaders to take a leading role in making sure that their followers are abiding to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

“Let us not leave the duty of enforcing the preventive measures to police alone,” he said

Currently, there are 11 cases COVID-19 cases at Karonga District Hospital Emergency Treatment Unit.