Albinos Being Side-Lined From Affordable Inputs Programme, Social Cash Transfer

By Manasse Nyirenda

Ndovie-We are facing numerous challenges

Rumphi, Mana: People with albinism in have claimed that most of them are denied access to benefits through safety net interventions such as Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) and Social Cash Transfer.

This was disclosed Monday at Rumphi Boma during an orientation on Human Rights which was organized by Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) for people with albinism, their parents and relatives.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), APAM National Executive member and representative of people with albinism in the Northern Region, Christopher Ndovie said reports are common in the district where people with albinism are denied their rights to benefit from safety nets programmes.

He said there was need for the authorities to act and rescue people with albinism from such kind of discrimination.

“I can say security for people with albinism has been enhanced, thanks to the police and community members. Some of the challenges remaining surround denial of people with albinism from benefiting from safety net interventions.”

“Besides this, some people still call us by demeaning names and these issues need to be addressed,” Ndovie added.

He said he was hopeful that the orientation would go a long way in empowering people with albinism to advocate for their rights.

Rumphi District Coordinator for Federation for People with Disabilities (FEDOMA) for Rumphi, Oliver Gondwe who is also Vice Chairperson for APAM, Rumphi Chapter said he has received a lot of complaints from people with albinism on the raised issues.

“When I raised the issues with responsible offices at Rumphi District Council, I was promised that our concerns will be considered in the 2021-22 farming season,” he stated.

Rumphi District Council Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Lumbani Msiska said selection of beneficiaries of AIP Rumphi District was conducted by the communities.

“Selection of beneficiaries is done by the communities with leadership of chiefs, Area Development Committees (ADCs) and Village Development Committees (VDCs) at an open forum.

“Extension workers are only present to facilitate the process using the guidelines and these are formulated by government through Ministry of Agriculture and later compile the selected names representing households for submission to secretariat,” he narrated.

Rumphi district has a total of 22 registered people with albinism.