Nankhumwa urges Livingstonia Synod to keep on checking government, attends Rev Mhone induction in Mzuzu

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has encouraged the Livingstonia Synod of the Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) to continue providing checks and balances to the government to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Where the government is going wrong, the Synod should stand up and raise the red flag; similarly, where the government is doing well, the Livingstonia Synod must be quick to commend it. It is within that spirit that Malawians will continue to recognize that in the northern region, there is a powerful Synod,” said the opposition leader on Sunday, August 8, 2021 when joined the St. Andrews CCAP Church congregation in Mzuzu in attending a special induction ceremony for Reverend Isaiah Vwiyapo Mhone as the St. Andrews Church Minister. St. Andrews Church falls under the Livingstonia Synod.

Nankhumwa said he felt obliged to attend the event at the invitation of the Church because he appreciates the pivotal role that the Livingstonia Synod has played over the decades not only in spreading of the gospel but also shaping the political, social and economic direction of the country.

“I am well aware that the Synod has made extraordinary contribution towards creating better lives, especially in the areas of education, health and infrastructure development,” said Nankhumwa, who also serves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo who was also in attendance, thanked the Church for inviting him to be part of the induction ceremony, saying he values the special role the Livingstonia Synod plays in fostering unity among people of different tribes in the region and beyond.

The main preacher at the special service was Reverend Nebart Mkandawire. The theme of the event was “Praising God for all the good things done to mankind”. There were two scripture readings from the Book of Deuteronomy 11 vs 7, “But your eyes have seen all the great acts of the LORD which he did”, and Luke 1 vs 49, “For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name.

On SADC Summit On a different note, the Leader of Opposition told journalists at the end of the ceremony that as Malawi will be chairing SADC from this month, it is an opportunity for the nation to play a pivotal role in contributing to bringing peace in the region, especially in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region where there is fierce fighting between insurgents and the country’s soldiers.

He said peace is a pre-requisite for social economic development not only of individual member nations but the entire region, collectively, as members endeavour to foster genuine economic integration.

Nankhumwa also said the SADC Summit, which starts in Lilongwe on Monday, August 9, 2021, offers Malawi with the rare opportunity to learn from other member states whose economies are performing very well.

“This an opportunity to learn from well performing economies in the region; we need to ask them what did they do; what are they doing to be where they are now,” said Nankhumwa.

The opposition leader was accompanied by two Parliamentarians, Julius Chione and Yusuf Nthenda for Nkhata Bay North-east and Mulanje West, respectively, and DPP Regional Governor for the north, Ackim Mwanza, among others.