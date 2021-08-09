BREAKING NEWS: ACB Arrests Energy Minister Newton Kambala

Minister of Energy Newton Kambala has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection to the fuel supply contracts at Nocma.

But speaking at a press briefing earlier today, ACB Director General Martha Chizuma says their investigations into the NOCMA fuel supply contract deals did not find any corrupt elements.

But she reveals some grey areas noted have been sent to the Solicitor General for clarification.

ACB had stopped NOCMA from proceeding with its fuel supply contracts amid suspected corruption elements implicating some Tonse Alliance senior officials, among others.