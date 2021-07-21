Malawi Law Society Shocked with firing of AG Chikosa Silungwe: He was discharging his duties professionally

DR SULUNGWE: Fired

The Malawi Law Society says it is yet to learn the grounds on which President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Chikosa Silungwe as Attorney General.

On Wednesday, President Chakwera terminated Silungwe’s contract but reasons for terminating his contract have not yet been given.

Confirming the Firing of Silungwe, Gospel Kazako Government spokesperson said the President will soon be appointing new AG that he would like to work with.

But Malawi Law Society, President Patrick Mpaka has expressed shock with the news saying Silungwe has been discharging his duties professionally.

According to Mpaka, the law states that the President can only fire the AG if he is incompetent, compromised and incapacitated.

Mpaka has told MIJ Online that the MLS is waiting to hear the reasons why the President has fired Silungwe.