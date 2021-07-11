Flames Sidzamva!: Mozambique 2 Malawi 0

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames has lost 2-0 to Mozambique in their 2021 COSAFA Cup Group B second match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Coach Meck Mwase made one change to the team that drew 2 all with Zimbabwe on Friday with Rafick Namwera replacing Muhamad Sulumba.

The Flames created more chances in the first half but could not find the back of the net.

At half time Mwase made two changes bringing in Tawonga Chimodzi and Sulumba for Chikoti Chirwa and Vitumbiko Kumwenda respectively.

However, it was the Mambas who broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when they were awarded a penalty after defender Dennis Chembezi was judged to have handled in the box. Victor Junior stepped up to send Ernest Kakhobwe the wrong way.

Malawi tried to re-organise themselves quickly as Mwase made two changes by introducing Ndaziona Chatsalira and Micimum Mhone for Schumacher Kuwali and Namwera respectively.

But it was the Mambas who scored again in the 67th minute as Francisco Simbine headed home from close range after the Flames failed to clear a free-kick. The Mambas held on to the lead to clinch their first win of the tournament.

The Flames are now bottom of group B with a point from two games and must win their two remaining games against leaders Namibia on Tuesday and Senegal on Wednesday to stand a chance of making it to the knockout stages.